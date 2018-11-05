AC Milan transfer news: Talks underway with agent to bolster Gattuso’s attacking options

AC Milan are reportedly in talks with Mino Raiola over taking Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro for a second stint in January.

The 37-year-old has proven that he can still deliver with 22 goals in 27 appearances for LA Galaxy this past season, but with their MLS campaign now over, he could be seeking a move elsewhere during the off-season.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a successful spell with Milan between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in just 85 games, winning the Serie A title in 2011.

Further, coupled with the fact that coach Gennaro Gattuso is currently lacking quality depth up front with a heavy reliance on his only two options in Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, the Swede would importantly be a key solution to a very obvious flaw in the current squad.

According to Calciomercato, talks have begun between sporting director Leonardo and Raiola, with the suggestion that the length of Ibrahimovic’s contract is said to be the discussion point between the two parties.

Aside from chasing a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League, Milan will also be looking to go far in the Europa League to win silverware in Europe too and potentially secure a different path back to Europe’s top table.

With that in mind, they’ll surely need additional quality and depth in attack, especially with Higuain now out with a fresh injury setback after hurting his back against Udinese at the weekend.

Ibrahimovic offers a completely different set of attributes to add a new dynamic to the attack, but whether it’s as the lone striker or as a pairing, he could seemingly make a big impact at Milan despite his age, and so the Rossoneri will surely be hoping that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.