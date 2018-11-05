Arsene Wenger has ‘deal’ in place to take charge of Euro giants in first managerial job since leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger reportedly has a ‘deal’ in place to replace Gennaro Gattuso and take charge at AC Milan.

The veteran tactician has been out of the game since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season as he seemingly bides his time and takes the opportunity to rest.

As per Goal.com, he has suggested that he plans to return to management in 2019, and it appears as though a possible destination is emerging.

According to France Football, the Frenchman potentially has a ‘deal’ in place to replace Gattuso at Milan already, with the Italian giants looking to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

The timing of the story seemingly doesn’t make a great deal of sense given Milan are back in the top four after their win over Udinese on Sunday, with Gattuso getting his men back on track after a disappointing end to last month with defeats to Real Betis and Inter piling on the pressure.

Despite appearing to turn things around and making progress, the report above would suggest that the Italian tactician is still at risk and Wenger has been picked out by the club’s hierarchy to step in and replace him at the helm.

It’s even suggested that negotiations have been ongoing for weeks, and that owners Elliott are particularly keen on the idea of Wenger coming in at the San Siro and guiding them towards their ultimate objectives on and off the pitch.

On one hand, it will be a great disappointment for many Milan fans to see Gattuso replaced given that he appears to have overcome a sticky patch and is currently on course to deliver on the demands made of him and the squad.

However, bringing in a coach with Wenger’s experience, pedigree and superior tactical know-how could be the move needed to ensure that Milan are back at Europe’s top table next season while given his history of not demanding big-money signings, he could be an ideal appointment with the club’s FFP issues this past summer in mind.

France Football appear convinced that he’s well on the way to making that happen.