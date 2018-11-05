Good news for Man Utd: Injury blow for Juventus, plus quartet in doubt

Man Utd travel to Turin to face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and the hosts could have some major injury concerns ahead of kick-off.

The Bianconeri secured a win at Old Trafford last time out to solidify their place at the top of Group H, with the Red Devils trailing in second place having collected just four points from their opening three games.

In turn, they’ll be eager to get a positive result in Italy to help their cause to qualify for the knockout stage, and they may be facing an under-strength Juve side given the injury troubles that coach Massimiliano Allegri is said to be dealing with.

As reported by Tuttosport, Joao Cancelo is at risk of missing out due to a muscle injury, while doubts remain over Blaise Matuidi, Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean and Douglas Costa as they were unable to train with the rest of the group on Monday due to respective knocks.

There was better news for Allegri in that Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Mandzukic are expected to recover and feature, but those named above will be crucial absentees which could cause them problems in midweek.

Nevertheless, they haven’t won 10 of 11 Serie A games and all three games in Europe so far this season without having quality and depth, and so the Italian champions will likely remain confident in their ability to cope with any setbacks.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will be expected to lead the line, with the latter scoring the winning goal at Old Trafford in the reserve fixture as he continues to shine in Europe this season.

Nevertheless, Cancelo in particular has been vital for Juventus so far this season, and his absence might be an area that Man Utd could exploit.