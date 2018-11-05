Photo: Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique gives emotional update to fans ahead of last bout of cancer treatment

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique sent a message to his supporters on Instagram before going into hospital for radiotherapy.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour back in May and is now in Paris to begin the final phase of his treatment.

Enrique played 99 times for Liverpool between 2011 and 2016 and became a fan favourite for his attacking style and no-nonsense approach to defending, before leaving to join Real Zaragoza in Spain.

The ex-Red retired from professional football in September 2017 because of consistent problems with his knee and he has since faced a nightmare battle with cancer, which will hopefully be drawing to a close in the coming months.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Enrique will go through 35 radiotherapy sessions, starting today in France and he was in an optimistic mood when posting an emotional message to fans on social media, as he stated: “Day 1 of my proton therapy treatment. The last step in the road to recovery.”

As the Liverpool Echo reports, the Spaniard revealed how tough the whole ordeal has been for him over the last few months, as he told reporters in a recent interview: “Even if the doctor says ‘don’t worry, it’s a tumour’, you don’t believe it and are like ‘am I going to die tomorrow?’ because for some people it’s like cancer and it’s going to spread everywhere.

“I lost the vision of my left eye. The tumour was sat on the nerve of the left eye, so that’s what was the trouble.

“The thought of dying was the most scary thing. I was like, I’m 32 and have always been a healthy person. It was a big shock for me.”

The Echo also reports that Enrique’s former Liverpool teammates Luis Suarez, Pepe Reina, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva have all sent messages of thanks to the surgeon who has been looking after him.