Photos: Liverpool’s Salah immortalised with bizzare statue which some fans have compared to infamous Ronaldo bust

Liverpool FC
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was honoured in Egypt with a new statue depicting him standing in his trademark goalscoring pose.

The figure created by Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah was unveiled in the 26-year-old’s homeland as a tribute to his success in football over the last couple of years at both club and international level, as per The Guardian.

Unfortunately, this particular idol bares next to no likeness to Salah, aside from the pose, and has thusly drawn comparisons with the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust, which was ridiculed for looking nothing like the Portuguese superstar – as you can see below.

 

The Liverpool attacker’s statue has been mocked relentlessly on Twitter, with some fans suggesting the effigy looks more like well-known celebrities and characters such as Leo Sayer, Marv from the popular Christmas film Home Alone and Beavis and Butthead from the animated television show.

 

Check out more of the hilarious fan reaction below, which will no doubt make Salah the butt of several jokes in training over the next few days!

