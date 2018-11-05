Photos: Liverpool’s Salah immortalised with bizzare statue which some fans have compared to infamous Ronaldo bust

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was honoured in Egypt with a new statue depicting him standing in his trademark goalscoring pose.

The figure created by Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah was unveiled in the 26-year-old’s homeland as a tribute to his success in football over the last couple of years at both club and international level, as per The Guardian.

Unfortunately, this particular idol bares next to no likeness to Salah, aside from the pose, and has thusly drawn comparisons with the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust, which was ridiculed for looking nothing like the Portuguese superstar – as you can see below.

This bust of Christiano Ronaldo looks like a Dreamworks character pic.twitter.com/z9a5aTevN1 — Lord Bung (@Lord_Bung) December 31, 2017

The Liverpool attacker’s statue has been mocked relentlessly on Twitter, with some fans suggesting the effigy looks more like well-known celebrities and characters such as Leo Sayer, Marv from the popular Christmas film Home Alone and Beavis and Butthead from the animated television show.

That new statue of Mo Salah looks familiar pic.twitter.com/W84D1nMZIk — Jamés (@utdsupreme) November 4, 2018

Check out more of the hilarious fan reaction below, which will no doubt make Salah the butt of several jokes in training over the next few days!

A statue has been made of Mo Salah with his iconic celebration… Who did it better? ? pic.twitter.com/c6l1jKd4Fa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 4, 2018

That Mo Salah statue reminds me of Marv from Home Alone pic.twitter.com/Dch0iPAMSO — Liam (@Lbrennan07) November 4, 2018

Why does this statue of Mo Salah look like Leo Sayer? pic.twitter.com/J3XZSMDe7m — Naby Katy (@whatkatydid_nxt) November 4, 2018

This new statue of Mo Salah… worse than Maradona or dead heat??? pic.twitter.com/nCCsNFFU0G — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 5, 2018