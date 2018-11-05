Real Madrid ready to launch €110m January raid for 126-goal marksman to solve key issue

Real Madrid have had troubles scoring goals this season, and reports claim that they could have a solution in the form of Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Los Blancos have scored just 16 goals in 11 league games so far this season, as they haven’t been able to find an effective solution to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo after his summer exit.

That’s 15 less than leaders Barcelona, and so evidently after Julen Lopetegui was sacked last week, that is a key area in which they need to improve if they wish to make progress and stay in contention to win trophies moving forward.

Prior to the Spanish tactician’s dismissal, they managed to score just one goal in a five-game winless streak across all competitions, and so his inability to find a solution undoubtedly cost him.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Don Balon, Icardi has emerged as a possible solution to the issue and it’s claimed that the Argentine international could cost as much as €110m in the January transfer window.

Icardi has proven to be a prolific leader for Inter, scoring 115 goals in 193 games for the Italian giants, taking his career tally to 126 in 226 outings.

Coupled with the fact that he has led them as captain and continues to score vital goals, he has proven that he is a reliable hitman and at 25, he still has his peak years ahead of him and is more than capable of coping with the pressure at the Bernabeu.

With that in mind, it would surely make sense for Real Madrid to make their move for him, but it remains to be seen if they can successfully prise him away from the San Siro given his importance to coach Luciano Spalletti.