Video: Lionel Messi takes part in Barcelona training as Ernesto Valverde provides key injury update

Barcelona have posted a video showing Lionel Messi taking part in a training session ahead of their clash with Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since the win over Sevilla last month after sustaining a fractured arm after an awkward landing on the pitch.

The Catalan giants have coped well without him having won all four games in his absence, including the 5-1 win over Real Madrid, but naturally, given his influence and world-class ability, coach Ernesto Valverde will want him back as soon as possible.

While it was assumed that his arm would take longer to fully heal, it appears as though the Argentine icon is already making his case to return to action after being included in the squad to face Inter as Barcelona look to cement their place at the top of the table.

However, as seen below, he was also seen participating in the final training session at the San Siro on Monday night, which arguably opens up the possibility of seeing him back on the pitch in midweek.

Valverde was asked about his talisman’s status, and although he remained coy, he didn’t rule out the possibility of having Messi available for selection.

“I have called all available and Leo is at that point where he can be available,” he told the media, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “He can be a starter, substitute, stay on the bench or go to the stands. We are not going to take any risks”.

Time will tell if Messi starts, but given Barca will want to finish top of Group B and face a tough task away from home at Inter, he could be needed if he has the medical clearance to feature.