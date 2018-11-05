Menu

Video: ‘Sweeper Kepa’ some Chelsea fans praised the Spanish keeper for sublime pass under pressure v Palace

Chelsea fans took to social media to hail the technical ability of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who displayed great composure against Crystal Palace.

The Blues secured a 3-1 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, thanks to a brace from Alvaro Morata and a 70th-minute Pedro strike.

Maurizio Sarri’s men moved into the top two after 11 matches with the victory, further emphasising their credentials as title contenders this season.

Despite a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of having to save shots, Kepa was praised by Chelsea fans on Twitter for his sublime passing skills, which he displayed in one sumptuous moment in particular against the Eagles.

The Spanish ‘keeper came charging out of his area to meet a bouncing through ball on the half volley, firing it perfectly into the feet of his teammate in the opposition’s half.

Check out the brilliant pass under pressure below, along with some fan reaction:

