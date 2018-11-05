Video: ‘Sweeper Kepa’ some Chelsea fans praised the Spanish keeper for sublime pass under pressure v Palace

Chelsea fans took to social media to hail the technical ability of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who displayed great composure against Crystal Palace.

The Blues secured a 3-1 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, thanks to a brace from Alvaro Morata and a 70th-minute Pedro strike.

Maurizio Sarri’s men moved into the top two after 11 matches with the victory, further emphasising their credentials as title contenders this season.

Despite a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of having to save shots, Kepa was praised by Chelsea fans on Twitter for his sublime passing skills, which he displayed in one sumptuous moment in particular against the Eagles.

The Spanish ‘keeper came charging out of his area to meet a bouncing through ball on the half volley, firing it perfectly into the feet of his teammate in the opposition’s half.

Check out the brilliant pass under pressure below, along with some fan reaction:

As calm as you like, Kepa Arrizabalaga. pic.twitter.com/gCF1a6KkDf — ?? (@FlicksLikeEden) November 4, 2018

That interception and pass was a thing of beauty Swepa Kepa! ? — ?Jasmine Ruth Baluja? (@jazz_stark) November 4, 2018

That pass from kepa ! #CHECRY — Harmony ?? (@TwittHarmony) November 4, 2018

Another sublime Kepa moment that puts mid table @thibautcourtois to shame, charges out of goal yet plays a brilliant pass to put us on the counter attack @ChelseaFC — Want my CHELSEA back (@Neiltruechels) November 4, 2018

Kepa the only keeper in the league who can charge out and make an inch perfect pass like that. — ?? (@TheGreatAzpi) November 4, 2018

That pass from @kepa_46 though ? under pressure yet finds Azpi on the wing with pinpoint accuracy ? #gkunion — Brandon B. Busbee (@bbbusbee) November 4, 2018

#Kepa‘s fine clearance/pass to Azpiliceuta was greeted with the loudest cheer of the day so far from #cfc fans…says a lot — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) November 4, 2018