What Leroy Sane said in response to Man Utd speculation amid talk of Man City exit

Man City winger Leroy Sane has laughed off speculation that linked him with a shock move to rivals Man Utd last week.

As reported by The Sun, a lack of progress in contract talks played a part in bookmakers cutting odds on him making the surprise switch to the red half of Manchester.

With no real substance behind the claims that Jose Mourinho would even be interested in prising him away from City, doubts were raised over whether or not it would happen.

The German international has now responded to that speculation, and it appears as though despite the change in odds, he has no intention of leaving the Etihad, especially not for their city rivals.

“That won’t happen. That won’t happen at all. I am really happy here and I’m on the right side. I have not been worried at all about the future,” he is quoted as saying.

“I know what they want from me and what they expect from me and I will just try to work hard.”

The 22-year-old has been crucial again this season with three goals and five assists in 13 appearances for Man City as Pep Guardiola’s men look to follow up their successful campaign last year by winning more silverware this season.

Sane will undoubtedly play a crucial role in making that happen, and he has put any talk of a move away, particularly to Man Utd, to bed with his latest comments as he prepares to face the Red Devils this weekend.

Given his importance to Guardiola, coupled with the lack of direct transfer activity seen between the two Manchester clubs over the years, the fact that he has dismissed the possibility of a move to Old Trafford doesn’t come as any real surprise.