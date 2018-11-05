It was a story that shocked the world last week, as Sao Paulo star Daniel Correa was found dead with his throat cut and his genitals mutilated.

Now, according to The Mirror, pictures have emerged of the footballer in bed with a blonde woman who’s husband has since come forward and confessed to killing the 24-year-old.

Edson Brittes Junior has been arrested by police, as per the report, and he has claimed that he carried out his actions in response to seeing Correa trying to rape his wife.

“That’s when I dragged him off my wife, threw him to the floor and stopped that monster raping my wife,” he is quoted as saying in a TV interview.

“I hit him a lot, a lot and took him out of the house. I don’t know if he was awake or unconscious or if he had just closed his eyes.

“I wasn’t thinking of anything. I had a knife in the car, a small knife, which was with the tools in the boot. I did not know I was going to do that, I was desperate, beside myself with rage. I looked in the boot and saw what was there.”

An unnamed friend in the WhatsApp conversation appears to be concerned, as he responded to the images with: “Is he asleep? Nothing you can do then, they’re going to kick you out of the house.

“They’re going to make mincemeat of you, that guy is going to come and beat you up,” added another.

As seen in the video below, Sao Paulo held a moment of silence in memory of their former player, but now it remains to be seen what the outcome of the murder is and what sentence is handed out as the police investigation continues.

Was murdered footballer having an affair with alleged killer’s wife? Pictures emerge of Daniel Correa Freitas in bed with blonde woman https://t.co/IYUKtoWcDu pic.twitter.com/fG47y6AM66 — the sun best (@thesunbest) November 5, 2018