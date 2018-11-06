AC Milan transfer news: Ibrahimovic drops hint, club want to remove €40m release clause for key figure

AC Milan have been heavily linked with a swoop for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the Swede himself has revealed that he has offers on the table.

Gennaro Gattuso currently has an issue up front, as the Milan boss has just two options at his disposal in Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone.

While both have started in recent games with Milan moving to a 4-4-2, it leaves them lacking in quality depth in that department. With that in mind, it has led to speculation of a move for Ibrahimovic.

As reported by Calciomercato, the 37-year-old has now revealed that he has received offers, and that he isn’t interested in a loan move with Milan specifically noted as an interested party.

“I will not go on loan, I do not need it, that’s for sure, if I choose a team I only work for that. They know what the offers are that I received, they know what I ask. I think positive, the club is positive too, I’m not worried.”

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a stellar stint with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, winning a Serie A title while scoring 56 goals in just 85 appearances before moving on to join Paris Saint-Germain.

As he’s proven with LA Galaxy, he can still produce consistently and so he could be a very sensible addition for Milan to help them compete on various fronts this season and beyond.

Meanwhile, one current player who has been fundamental to the side is Suso, with the Spaniard bagging four goals and eight assists in just 13 games so far this season.

The 24-year-old has long been a permanent fixture in the Milan line-up, and so it’s unsurprising that Calciomercato report that the Italian giants are keen to remove the €40m release clause in Suso’s current contract which applies to foreign clubs.

It’s suggested that the winger will want a significant wage rise too, and so it remains to be seen if negotiations and further discussions result in a new agreement being reached to secure his long-term future.

While he has struggled with consistency at Milan at times, there is no doubting his importance and so Gattuso will be desperate to see him remain for the foreseeable future.