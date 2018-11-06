Surprise Alexis Sanchez stat shows his value to Manchester United since his transfer from Arsenal

It’s becoming widely accepted that Alexis Sanchez has been a major flop since his huge January transfer window move from Arsenal to Manchester United.

The Chile international has scored only four goals since swapping the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford, and has rarely looked close to the kind of all-action performances that made him such a hit at Arsenal.

However, a stat from Squawka has now revealed that Sanchez has actually managed a hugely impressive five assists in a United shirt since joining the club – more than any other Red Devils player in that time.

It could be that the 29-year-old is doing a little more work than given credit for in this side, showing his effective efforts at link-up play and helping his team-mates to shine.

Of course, many United fans will no doubt expect more given the hype that surrounded his move, but this somewhat surprising stat shows he’s far from the biggest problem at the club and is doing more than most to help the team improve.

It certainly begs the question – why are players like Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku not hitting better figures in terms of assists? And also, if Lukaku weren’t on such a bad goal drought, one imagines Sanchez’s assist tally would also be far higher.

For all the stick Sanchez gets, it’s worth noting that he’s actually doing as decent a job as most in this generally struggling team that is yet to fulfil its potential under Jose Mourinho.