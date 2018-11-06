Arsene Wenger holds direct talks with Euro super-club in potential blow to AC Milan

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly held direct talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the job going at the Bernabeu.

The French tactician has been out of work since leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger has been strongly linked by France Football with the AC Milan job, but it could be that the Italian giants still face big competition for his signature.

Paris United report of Perez contacting Wenger directly about the Madrid job, and it would make sense for the Spanish giants to be looking at this experienced name after recently sacking Julen Lopetegui.

Santiago Solari is currently in charge on an interim basis, and one imagines Wenger would be a significant upgrade and the calibre of name needed at the club after losing Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season.

Lopetegui was clearly not up to task, while one imagines Solari is also not the best option for the long term.

For Wenger, the Real job may also be the more tempting option as he’d be working with a higher calibre of player than at the San Siro, while La Liga is also slightly less competitive these days, and the club are also of course competing in the Champions League.

It will be intriguing to see how this saga pans out, with Wenger known to be preparing for a comeback in football in the new year, as recently reported by the Independent.