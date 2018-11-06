Euro giants ‘leapfrog’ Liverpool and Manchester United in transfer battle over Arsenal star

Bayern Munich have reportedly moved ahead of big names like Liverpool and Manchester United in the latest transfer odds regarding Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international is due to be out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and would be a superb signing on a free transfer for any top side.

Ladbrokes have been in touch with us to give us the latest transfer betting involving Ramsey, and it looks like Bayern could be moving into a strong position if their odds are anything to go by.

The Bundesliga giants are now 7/2 favourites to sign Ramsey, moving ahead of Liverpool (4/1) and Manchester United (5/1) as it may be that the 27-year-old’s next move is abroad after a long career in north London.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Ramsey’s struggling for game time at the Emirates but he could have hit the jackpot with Bayern now reportedly keen and leading the way for his signature.”

On his day, Ramsey is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the Premier League, though he’s had his injury troubles throughout his Arsenal career.

On a free, however, Ramsey looks a low-risk signing that could add goals, work-rate, and experience to most squads, with both Liverpool and United in need of some strengthening in the middle of the park for a variety of reasons.

Aaron Ramsey next club odds (Ladbrokes):

Bayern Munich – 7/2

Liverpool – 4/1

Man United – 5/1

AC Milan – 5/1

Juventus – 6/1

Chelsea – 7/1