Arsenal wonderkid Reiss Nelson up for Bundesliga award after sensational start with Hoffenheim

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is up for the Rookie of the Month prize in the Bundesliga after his superb recent form with loan club Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old attacker joined the German side on loan this summer and has certainly made the most of the increased chances of first-team football with his current club.

Nelson was given a few opportunities in the Arsenal senior side last season, whilst also making a few appearances under new manager Unai Emery in pre-season this summer.

The England Under-21 international has an impressive record of four goals in October and seems deserving of some recognition for his breakthrough with Hoffenheim.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has even got involved, taking to his Twitter page to encourage Gooners to get voting to help Nelson win the award.

It will certainly be intriguing to see if Nelson’s recognition this season can serve him well in getting him a more regular starting spot with Arsenal next season once his loan ends.