Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata trolled by football fans after uploading embarrassing picture to Instagram

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata can’t seem to catch a break and despite turning his form around on the pitch in the last month the striker is still being trolled by football fans across the world.

Morata became the subject of trolls after uploading a picture with his wife Alice Campello when the couple visited the Eiffel Tower in France.

Morata was mocked for ‘missing the target again’ when he leant in for a kiss with his partner.

La mejor maravilla del mundo y La Torre Eiffel ??

Despite scoring a brace for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, the Spaniard was called ‘fragile’ by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for always thinking about scoring rather than his teammates.

Check out some reaction to the picture below:

