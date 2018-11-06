Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata can’t seem to catch a break and despite turning his form around on the pitch in the last month the striker is still being trolled by football fans across the world.

Morata became the subject of trolls after uploading a picture with his wife Alice Campello when the couple visited the Eiffel Tower in France.

Morata was mocked for ‘missing the target again’ when he leant in for a kiss with his partner.

Despite scoring a brace for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, the Spaniard was called ‘fragile’ by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for always thinking about scoring rather than his teammates.

Check out some reaction to the picture below:

Morita Even missed the mouth???…Simply morata pic.twitter.com/IN2OaIi7ID — Vote for Atiku (@ozor_a) November 6, 2018

Lmao ??

There’s nothing MORATA cannot miss, he even missed the lips here…lol pic.twitter.com/Wm4g3qt8SZ — Wasiu Aderogba (@iam_wastec) November 6, 2018