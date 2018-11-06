Real Madrid line up £35million deal to spoil Chelsea’s transfer plans

Real Madrid are reportedly making AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso a priority transfer target for January in a potential blow to Chelsea.

The Blues are one of the clubs most strongly linked with Suso in recent times as Tuttomercatoweb have claimed they’re after the former Liverpool youngster.

However, Don Balon now report that Real Madrid want to sign the 24-year-old as soon as possible and take advantage of a clause that could allow them to snap him up for as little as £35million.

The Spain international seems an ideal signing for Los Blancos after their early-season struggles, having notched up an impressive tally of four goals and eight assists in all competitions already.

With Madrid struggling since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, it seems clear a top quality attacker like Suso should be a priority for them in the January transfer window.

Despite struggling to make an impact at Liverpool earlier in his career, Suso certainly looks one of Europe’s elite talents right now and a player who could give Real exactly what they need to improve in the second half of this season.

Chelsea, however, could also with more in attack as Pedro has been in and out of the team with injuries this season.

Willian, meanwhile, has not always looked his best this term and the team could do with more of a goal threat as Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud continue to look below-par in that department, leading to something of an over-reliance on Eden Hazard to be the main man up front.