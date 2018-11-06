Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up against Red Star has been confirmed, and Daniel Sturridge starts up front instead of Roberto Firmino.

The Reds sit top of Group C ahead of kick-off, but have a narrow lead over both Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain who clash in Naples.

With that in mind, coupled with their comfortable win last time out against Red Star, Klopp will be hopeful that his side can pick up three more points and continue to lead the way.

In order to do that, he’ll hope to see Sturridge make a positive impact as he comes in ahead of Firmino with the Brazilian left on the bench for this encounter.

The 29-year-old has made a decent contribution so far this season, scoring four goals in 11 appearances for the Merseyside giants and so he’ll now hope to take his opportunity with both hands having been given a rare starting berth.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, both Joel Matip and Adam Lallana come into the XI too, with Joe Gomez and Fabinho dropping out from the side that faced Arsenal at the weekend.

While he has rotated, it shows Klopp’s quality depth this season that he can call upon experienced stars to stand in, and he’ll be confident that they can deliver a crucial victory as Liverpool eye a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League in the coming weeks.