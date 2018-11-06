Ahead of Manchester United’s pivotal Champions League clash against Juventus, Paul Pogba has opened up about his return to United and has also given his thoughts on being stripped of the Red Devils vice-captaincy.

Pogba made a sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, rejoining United for a then world-record fee of £89m according to BBC Sport.

Pogba’s second spell at United has been embroiled in controversy and persistent reports that the Frenchman has a bad relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba joined Mourinho today for a press conference to answer all things United, his return to Old Trafford and his views on being stripped of the United vice-captaincy.

Read on to see what the midfielder had to say.

Pogba has appeared to shut down any rumours that he is unhappy at United by telling the Manchester Evening News this on how he feels his return to United has gone so far:

“I think it’s gone well. The first season we won three trophies. Second year we arrived second and went to the final of the FA Cup.

Personally I think it’s been good for me, good for the team, obviously we always expect more and better from ourselves but I think we are on the way. We always can do better, I am happy with my performances and what we achieved in two years.”

Pogba also took the opportunity to tell United fans that losing the vice-captaincy hasn’t affected him:

“It didn’t affect me. I’m still playing and really happy to play. The manager is the one who chooses who is going to be captain. If he takes the armband away, it doesn’t change anything for me.

I just want to play, perform and give my best for the team, the fans and the club and that’s it. It didn’t really touch me or affect me.”

United fans will be happy to see that both Mourinho and Pogba seem to have moved on from their famous ‘spat’ which risked tearing the club apart.

Pogba’s form has also considerably improved since the focus shifted from his off-field antics. Pogba has scored 3 goals and assisted 3 goals to his teammates in the opening 11 games of the new Premier League campaign.