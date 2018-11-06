Liverpool’s disastrous evening against Red Star Belgrade got off to a worrying start even before a ball was kicked, James Milner was called out for his actions during the coin toss.

In a unusual turn of events the referee in charge, Antonio Mateu Lahoz from Spain asked Milner to choose between red or blue rather than the traditional heads or tails for the pre-game coin toss.

Milner surprisingly chose blue despite this being the colour of Liverpool’s fierce rivals, Everton. To add insult to injury Milner coincidently lost the coin toss and of course the Reds went on to fall to a shock defeat against the Serbian side.

Fans Liverpool marah ke James Milner karena memilih warna biru saat sedang coin toss. pic.twitter.com/dVrcrTR70K — Football Fans Stuff (@FFS_ID) November 6, 2018

Check out some reaction from Liverpool fans to Milner’s decision to choose blue:

Milner gets a choice of red or blue and picks blue? ?? #LFC — ??????? (@GoliathTipping) November 6, 2018

James Milner lost the toss after picking blue instead of red on the referee’s disc. Bill Shankly would’ve sold him for that! ? #LFC #REDLIV #UCL — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) November 6, 2018

I put all blame on Milner for picking Blue instead of Red during Kick-Off!? — Casual Liverpool Fan (@FtwLfc) November 6, 2018

Kopites losing their heads because Milner chose blue instead of red in the toss up from the red …..and lost ???? #kAGS — MARK 1878 ETID (@trueblue1903) November 6, 2018

Milner chose blue not red on the toss the melt — carlaaronsmith (@carlaaronsmith) November 6, 2018

Jordan Henderson would never have picked blue over red in the coin toss. Please remove Milner as vice captain @LFC — Philip Blundell (@PhilBlundell) November 6, 2018

Milner was deputising for Jordan Henderson who didn’t play today and the Premier League veteran’s choice in the coin toss may have proved to be the bad omen for tonight’s game.

Liverpool have the perfect chance to right their wrongs this evening as they face bottom of the table Fulham on Sunday at midday.