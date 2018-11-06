Menu

‘Jordan Henderson would never…’ These Liverpool fans react to star’s poor decision before the start of Red Star game

Liverpool’s disastrous evening against Red Star Belgrade got off to a worrying start even before a ball was kicked, James Milner was called out for his actions during the coin toss.

In a unusual turn of events the referee in charge, Antonio Mateu Lahoz from Spain asked Milner to choose between red or blue rather than the traditional heads or tails for the pre-game coin toss.

Milner surprisingly chose blue despite this being the colour of Liverpool’s fierce rivals, Everton. To add insult to injury Milner coincidently lost the coin toss and of course the Reds went on to fall to a shock defeat against the Serbian side.

Milner was deputising for Jordan Henderson who didn’t play today and the Premier League veteran’s choice in the coin toss may have proved to be the bad omen for tonight’s game.

Liverpool have the perfect chance to right their wrongs this evening as they face bottom of the table Fulham on Sunday at midday.

