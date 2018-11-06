Liverpool rival Manchester United for potential €50million transfer that would divide fans

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs in the running with Manchester United to seal the transfer of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

Don Balon lists the Reds as being among a number of top sides ready to snap up Alba if he becomes available soon after plenty of speculation regarding the Spain international in recent times.

The report also mentions interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus, with Alba’s contract currently heading towards expiring at the end of next season.

This could potentially see Liverpool, United or others snap up a proven world class talent for the left-back slot on the cheap.

It was recently claimed in another Don Balon piece that the Red Devils could try signing him for around €50million, which seems a reasonable fee for a player of his calibre and his current contract situation.

Liverpool fans, however, may question the wisdom of signing the 29-year-old when they have the excellent Andrew Robertson excelling in that role at the moment since his breakthrough last season.

Some will no doubt feel the Reds should always look to improve by signing the best players available, but there seems little need for Alba to come in and block Robertson’s progress.

United, on the other hand, may well feel they’re short in that area with just Ashley Young as cover for Luke Shaw, who despite his improvements this season has generally had an up-and-down career at Old Trafford.