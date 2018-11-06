Decision close: Midfielder considering Liverpool offer as Man City and Barcelona also in running over transfer

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot looks close to a decision over a transfer as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona look to be in the running to snap him up.

The 23-year-old is yet to agree on a new PSG contract as he is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, though the Metro report that he’s considering an offer from Liverpool and a decision on his future is understood to be close.

The Metro also translate a report from Mundo Deportivo stating City have submitted an offer for Rabiot, who has shown himself to be one of the finest young midfielders in Europe in recent times.

The Frenchman would no doubt make a fine addition for most top clubs, especially on a free transfer, though it’s not ruled out that he could still stay at PSG as there is a new contract on the table for him at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool could really do with beating rivals City to this signing if possible, despite strengthening well in midfield this summer.

Naby Keita and Fabinho have both come in, but neither have exactly made the instant impact expected after finding themselves in and out of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

James Milner is also not getting any younger, while some will feel Rabiot could be an upgrade on players like Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term injury doubt.