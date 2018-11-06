Manchester United in two-way transfer battle over Portuguese midfielder

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly in a two-way battle to seal the transfer of Benfica wonderkid Ronaldo Camara, according to Portuguese source Record.

The 15-year-old looks a highly promising talent who could quickly be snapped up by a major club as Portuguese football looks set to lose another major talent abroad.

As well as sharing a name with former United star Cristiano Ronaldo, the teenage midfielder could follow in the footsteps of the Juventus man, who left Sporting Lisbon for Old Trafford when he was only a youngster as well.

Others like Nani and Anderson have made similar moves, and Camara seems another exciting talent worth gambling on.

MUFC don’t exactly have the best recent record of trusting youth under Jose Mourinho, though they have continued to trust home-grown talent like Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay on occasion.

Camara would no doubt be one for the future, but United fans love seeing their club invest in the long-term and it could be a big boost for them to beat another big name like Barcelona to this youngster’s signature.