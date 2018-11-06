Manchester United confident of defender transfer as Jose Mourinho makes Tottenham star one of his priority targets

Manchester United are reportedly confident they could realistically seal the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this January.

Jose Mourinho would be keen on that potential deal, though he also continues to make Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld one of his priority targets in that position as well, according to ESPN.

The Spurs star seems a less realistic option for United, but it does seem the Red Devils will be bringing in at least one name to help Mourinho’s side tighten up at the back in the second half of this season.

United failed to strengthen in defence during the summer in what now looks a major oversight, and the Guardian recently claimed Mourinho could be given as much as £100million to put that right this winter.

The Portuguese tactician would surely take Skriniar at this point after his strong performances in Serie A, even if Alderweireld is the more experienced name and more proven in the Premier League and Champions League.

United just need to ensure they don’t carry on for much longer with the likes of Chris Smalling as Victor Lindelof as their best options in that area.

ESPN also note that Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are two names who could be on their way out of the club in the near future, so more depth would certainly be needed in that area.