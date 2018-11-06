Manchester United and Real Madrid look poised to agree €100million transfer

Manchester United and Real Madrid look highly likely to strike an agreement regarding the €100million transfer of Gareth Bale from the Bernabeu to Old Trafford if latest reports are to be believed.

The Wales international is not having the best of times with Madrid at the moment and the club seem keen to sell, with €100m likely to be the going rate for him at this stage.

And according to Don Balon, United seem prepared to pay that kind of figure as they eye a big-name signing of this calibre in attack, with other similar big names likely to cost as much as double that.

With Don Balon claiming Real want to cash in on the struggling 29-year-old, and with United ready to pay up for him, this deal seems to be very much on the cards for next summer.

The Red Devils certainly look in need of a major shake-up in attack for next season, with Alexis Sanchez struggling since joining from Arsenal in January.

Meanwhile, players like Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are also failing to really do the business week in, week out.

United look in a good position here to land Bale and many fans would surely agree he’s ideal to come in and add more pace, natural width, and a goal threat to their side.