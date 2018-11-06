Mark van Bommel’s hilarious response when asked about Wembley pitch after Tottenham defeat

After seeing his side slip to a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League, PSV boss Mark van Bommel was less than complimentary about the Wembley pitch.

Things began well for the visitors, as they made a dream start with Luuk de Jong scoring in the second minute of the encounter to give them the lead.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane leaves it late to keep Tottenham’s Champions League hopes alive

However, they were unable to hold on as a late double from Harry Kane turned the game on its head, and Spurs secured all three points to give themselves hope of making it out of the group.

In contrast, PSV sit bottom of Group B with just one point from their opening four games as they look set to bow out of the competition at the group stage.

Given the state in which it has been in in recent weeks, the Wembley pitch was seemingly a talking point after the game in Van Bommel’s post-match interview, and as seen in the tweet below, he gave a pretty honest answer on his thoughts.

Q: Was the Wembley pitch a factor? Van Bommel: ‘Naaaaah, it’s shit’ — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) November 6, 2018

From the rigours of dealing with Tottenham’s home games to the NFL matches that have taken place on it, the turf at Wembley has been battered in recent weeks and it’s certainly looking a sorry state.

Whether or not it had anything to do with preventing PSV playing their game is up for debate, but ultimately it was the same issue for both sides and Spurs eventually showed that they could deal with it better than their opponents.

Time will tell though if it’s enough to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.