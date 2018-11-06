Chelsea and Arsenal gearing up for transfer battle over £44million star

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs preparing to scrap it out for the transfer of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe after his superb start to the season.

The 23-year-old is attracting huge amounts of interest after notching up eight goals and five assists so far this season, with Chelsea and Arsenal mentioned as among those lining up moves for him, along with big names like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to Telefoot.

Pepe certainly seems like he could do a job in the Premier League, and that he could be a bargain for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal if he moves for Telefoot’s reported £44million fee.

Who's going to win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Arsenal

Tottenham

Other View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Ivory Coast international could be an upgrade on the likes of Willian and Pedro at Stamford Bridge, adding more of a goal threat to Maurizio Sarri’s side after unconvincing starts to the campaign by Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal could also do with more in that area after a decent start under Unai Emery, but with a lot of emphasis on strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette delivering the goals.

Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck have had their moments this season, but Pepe would surely be an upgrade, while Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan don’t really offer enough goals from attacking midfield.