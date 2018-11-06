Liverpool given £87million asking price to complete exciting transfer

Liverpool and other interested clubs must reportedly pay around £87million to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is not wanted by Barca, according to Don Balon, and seems likely to make an exit from the club sooner or later if their asking price is met.

Dembele seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play despite a difficult time settling in at the Nou Camp.

The 21-year-old was one of Europe’s most highly-rated young players at previous club Borussia Dortmund, leading to a big move to Barcelona last season.

However, injuries disrupted his progress in La Liga and he could now make an early exit from the club, with Mundo Deportivo recently linking him with Liverpool.

The Reds aren’t exactly desperate for new additions up front, but many top sides would surely jump at the chance to snap up such a top talent if he’s made available.

Still, £87m might be a bit steep for Dembele at this moment in time after his struggles with Barcelona.

LFC have shown they’re willing to splash the cash in recent times, forking out big sums for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to good effect.

Dembele has similar potential, but is also less of a pressing issue as Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, with top quality players like Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri in reserve as well.