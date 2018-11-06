€45m forward house hunting in Spanish capital ahead of Real Madrid move in January transfer window

Santos wonderkid Rodrygo is reportedly preparing to complete his transfer to Real Madrid and link up with their first-team in January.

The 17-year-old has already been technically signed by Real and loaned back to Santos for 45million, according to Goal, but he could now make his way to the Bernabeu to solve the team’s striker issues.

Goal claimed this deal would go through in July 2019, but Don Balon now report that Rodrygo is house hunting in the Spanish capital ahead of an early move to Madrid.

Some Los Blancos fans will question if this is really the signing the club needs right now as they surely require a ready-made big-name replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese goal machine left Real for Juventus in the summer and the team has since struggled to replace his goals.

Rodrygo looks a promising talent but is surely not quite ready to take on the responsibility of replacing a legendary figure like Ronaldo.