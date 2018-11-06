With his current contract set to expire and no renewal in sight, Aaron Ramsey is being widely tipped to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

As noted by The Guardian, the Welshman has had no issue in revealing that the club opted to withdraw their offer of a renewal and so he looks set to move on in the summer.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Arsenal gearing up for transfer battle over £44million star

Still only 27, it will surely be a major disappointment to some fans to see him leave given he could still play an important role for Unai Emery, but ultimately it looks as though a split will happen and so perhaps selling in January would be the smart move to avoid losing him for nothing.

Nevertheless, it does open up the discussion as to where he will go if he leaves the Emirates, and after France Football claimed that Arsene Wenger was closing in on the AC Milan job, the Arsenal fans below are convinced that Ramsey will follow him to the San Siro.

Former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis is already set to take up a post in the hierarchy with the Italian giants after confirming his exit from the Gunners last month, and so it’s easy to see the Ramsey link and why he could be a target if Wenger also moves to Italy.

Time will tell firstly if Wenger does indeed replace Gennaro Gattuso at the helm, but as noted by the Evening Standard, it had already been suggested that Ramsey is on Milan’s radar to boost their midfield.

Given Gattuso has continued to heavily rely on key players such as Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, additional depth is needed in that department. And so whether it’s Gattuso or Wenger, the Welsh international could be a transfer target either way next summer which could prove these fans right.

Wait, Gazidis is at Milan and now Wenger on his way too? Maybe Ramsey next. pic.twitter.com/BPclL1wm0h — Cole (@Gh0st255) November 6, 2018

Looks like Arsene maybe the next AC Milan manager. Ramsey next???? — JbMe (@JbMe18) November 6, 2018

So Arsene Wenger might be taking over at AC Milan….Makes sense why Ivan Gazidis left us now. Wouldn’t be surprised if Ramsey joins them also. — SM. (@SmitMehtaAFC) November 5, 2018

Wenger and Ramsey link up in Milan — 2Ö21 (@abbas1004) November 5, 2018

Gazidis went to AC Milan, Arsene Wenger is reportedly going to join AC Milan… Do we need a soothsayer to know where Ramsey will go? #arsenal #transferRumours — Russel O’neil (@RusselOneil3) November 6, 2018

Aaron Ramsey is joining AC Milan isnt he ? — #Ozil-Yang (@ITweetArsenal) November 5, 2018

Ramsey is going to AC Milan. Reunited with big Weng — ?amèron (@TheMetronome21) November 5, 2018

Wenger to AC Milan = Ramsey to AC Milan — Joel Lagat LaGOAT (@EnginearLagatt) November 5, 2018

If Wenger goes to AC Milan then Ramsey to AC Milan next summer confirmed — Ibeji (@Cramp_twin) November 5, 2018