Video: Arsene Wenger responds to speculation linking him with AC Milan

Arsene Wenger was heavily linked with replacing Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan, but he has provided a no-nonsense reply to the rumours.

As reported by France Football on Monday, it had been suggested that talks have been ongoing for some time and the veteran tactician even had a ‘deal’ in place to take charge at the San Siro.

SEE MORE: Arsene Wenger has ‘deal’ in place to take charge of Euro giants in first managerial job since leaving Arsenal

However, as seen in the video below during his appearance as a pundit for beIN Sports, the former Arsenal boss has dismissed the speculation as “fake news” and has seemingly ruled out the possibility of his next job being with the Rossoneri.

Whether that changes in the future remains to be seen as the wait goes on for his return to football after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, with Gattuso under pressure last month after disappointing results against Real Betis and Inter.

Given Milan are currently back on track in their pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A this season to qualify for the Champions League, the timing of the rumours regarding Wenger seemed a little strange.

Now though, he has directly addressed the matter himself and assuming he is telling the truth, it would seem as though he’s not close to being appointed as Milan’s next coach to replace Gattuso.