Video: Brilliant Lorenzo Insigne penalty beats Buffon to draw Napoli level vs PSG

Napoli suffered a hammer blow just before half-time in their crunch clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but they produced the perfect response after the break.

Juan Bernat gave the visitors the lead at the San Paolo as things continue to look extremely tight in Group C after Liverpool lost to Red Star Belgrade earlier in the evening.

SEE MORE: Video: Kylian Mbappe tricks Napoli defender before passing to Juan Bernat who scores first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in crucial Champions League clash

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men came out for the second half fired up and got their reward after being awarded a penalty.

Despite a distraction coming from the crowd as Insigne complained of a light being shone in his face, the Italian international kept his composure and lashed home a brilliant spot-kick which gave Gianluigi Buffon no chance despite the veteran shot-stopper going the right way.

Insigne has been hugely influential for Napoli so far this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances, and Ancelotti will be hoping that he can maintain this level of quality for the entire campaign…