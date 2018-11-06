Menu

Video: Harry Kane leaves it late to keep Tottenham’s Champions League hopes alive

Despite Tottenham’s disastrous start to this season’s Champions League, star striker Harry Kane seems reluctant to see Spurs bow out of the competition without a fight.

In the 78th minute Kane gave Spurs fans a glimmer of hope with a wonderful first-time finish with his weaker left foot after a great drop down from out of form strike partner Fernando Llorente.

Kane completed Tottenham’s comeback in the 89th minute when his header from a Ben Davies cross was deflected into the back of the net by PSV defender Trent Sainsbury.

Check out a video of the goals below:

First goal:

Second goal:

Kane 13 goals in 14 Champions League games

Spurs’ dreams of reaching  the knockout stages of the Champions League could come to reality if they beat Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium.

