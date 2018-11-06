On the stroke of halftime Paris Saint-Germain superstar produced a moment of magic to trick his way past Napoli defenders before assisting Juan Bernat, who scored his goal for the club and how important it could prove to be.

Mbappe received the ball on the left-wing and turned Napoli defender Raul Albiol inside and out before passing the ball into the box and Juan Bernat magnificently controlled the ball and finished on his weaker foot despite being surrounded by 6 Napoli players.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Snippet of PSG’s opener, but it misses out a lot of the passing around the back which made the goal so good. Very good pass from Neymar, a good pass from Mbappe for Bernat #NAPPSG pic.twitter.com/8J09kvcQA2 — GFFN Match Zone (@GFFNMatchZone) November 6, 2018

Bernat’s goal will be crucial for PSG as they look to progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League from their ‘group of death’ which includes Liverpool and Napoli.

Bernat’s goal may well have sealed PSG’s advancement into the next round.