Video: Kylian Mbappe tricks Napoli defender before passing to Juan Bernat who scores first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in crucial Champions League clash

Champions League
On the stroke of halftime Paris Saint-Germain superstar produced a moment of magic to trick his way past Napoli defenders before assisting Juan Bernat, who scored his goal for the club and how important it could prove to be.

Mbappe received the ball on the left-wing and turned Napoli defender Raul Albiol inside and out before passing the ball into the box and Juan Bernat magnificently controlled the ball and finished on his weaker foot despite being surrounded by 6 Napoli players.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Bernat’s goal will be crucial for PSG as they look to progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League from their ‘group of death’ which includes Liverpool and Napoli.

Bernat’s goal may well have sealed PSG’s advancement into the next round.

