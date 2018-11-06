Video: Manchester United star reacts on Twitter after being caught hitting Sky Sports reporter with a ball during training

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has reacted on Twitter after being caught out as the guilty player who launched a ball at a Sky Sports reporter today.
The video clip below shows the incident, and Rashford has given a cheeky response to the allegations with a couple of emojis in a tweet from his official account.
United are warming up for a big game against Juventus in the Champions League, and Rashford certainly seems to have his shooting boots on ahead of the trip to Turin!
Absolutely pinpoint! ?
Our own Vinny O'Connor gets hit by a perfect ball at @ManUtd training! @MarcusRashford was that you?
United prepare for tomorrow's crunch game with Juventus: https://t.co/qKrEZwSQNh pic.twitter.com/E1qKLcCHBO
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2018
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 6, 2018