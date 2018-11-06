Video: Milan Pavkov bullet header breaches Liverpool defence to give Red Star lead

Red Star Belgrade made a bright start to their Champions League clash with Liverpool, and they were rewarded with the opening goal through Milan Pavkov.

Aside from a horror miss from Daniel Sturridge, the visitors looked off the pace slightly and were certainly struggling to match their rivals in the early stages.

Red Star made the most of their chance as Pavkov rose highest from a corner to head home the opening goal and give the raucous home fans even more reason to cheer.

It wasn’t long before he doubled his tally for the night and gave them a commanding lead, with Jurgen Klopp and his men having it all to do to turn things around.

That miss from Sturridge may well come back to haunt them given it would have given them the lead and silenced the home crowd, and so time will tell if it proves to be costly.

