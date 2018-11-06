Video: Stunning strike from Milan Pavkov doubles Red Star’s lead over Liverpool

Red Star Belgrade made a sensational start to their clash with Liverpool, with Milan Pavkov emerging as the hero for the hosts in their Champions League encounter.

After giving his side the lead with a great header, Pavkov produced the brilliant effort below to beat Alisson for the second time to spark wild scenes in Belgrade.

SEE MORE: Video: Milan Pavkov bullet header breaches Liverpool defence to give Red Star lead

After their heavy defeat in the meeting at Anfield, it was an incredible turnaround from the home side who looked a completely different team as they played with confidence and were on the front foot to establish themselves as the better side of the two.

However, it could have been very different had Daniel Sturridge pounced and not missed a sitter with the game still goalless, and he could be left to rue that miss as it might be costly for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Nevertheless, take nothing away from Pavkov, as he took his chance to shine with both hands and this goal will undoubtedly live long in the memory.

