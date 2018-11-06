Menu

‘We’re down to 10 men when he starts ‘ These Liverpool fans single out this star for poor performance in shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans singled out midfielder Adam Lallana after his poor performance in the Reds’ shock defeat to Serbian minnows Red Star Belgrade this evening.

England international Lallana has recently made his long-awaited return from injury for the Reds but some fans have called for Lallana to be ‘sold’ after the attacking midfielder has failed to prove himself as a worthy rotation option to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool went into halftime two goals down and despite looking better after the half time substitutions of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Daniel Sturridge for Roberto Firmino, the Reds still couldn’t manage to find a breakthrough in the second half.

The biggest shock of the evening was that Red Star striker Milan Pavkov stunned Klopp’s men by scoring a shock double in his first ever Champions League start.

Adam Lallana vs Red Star

Lallana made far too many mistakes this evening and lost the ball too many times in vital positions in the middle of the park. Klopp’s decision to rotate his team against underdogs Red Star was certainly punished by the Serbian side.

Lallana was eventually put out of his misery by being brought off for Divock Origi, the fact that even Origi seemed like a better option than the former Southampton star says it all about how poor Lallana’s form is currently.

Check out reaction on Twitter from these Liverpool fans to Lallana’s performance:

Lallana will need to turn around his performances very soon or he risks being shown the exit door at Anfield.

More Stories / Liverpool FC

More Stories adam lallana Jurgen Klopp