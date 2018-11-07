Arsenal injury boost as important Gunners duo return to training

Arsenal have been handed what could be a significant injury boost with the news that key defensive duo Nacho Monreal and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are back in training.

According to the Metro, the pair will need to be assessed before this week’s Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon, and Sokratis is mentioned as looking likely to be able to make it back for that game.

Monreal’s absence has been a particular blow for Arsenal, however, with manager Unai Emery having to experiment with midfielder Granit Xhaka at left-back on more than one occasion.

Sead Kolasinac has also covered for Monreal, but the experienced Spaniard has been one of the club’s most reliable performers in recent years and they could definitely do with him back soon.

Arsenal fans will hope the pair can play in a challenging Europa League fixture this week as the club look to continue their strong start in the competition.

Manager Emery has won the Europa League three times already in his career during his Sevilla days, and another victory this season could complete a great start to life at the Emirates Stadium as it would mean silverware in his first season and Champions League qualification.