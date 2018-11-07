Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema rolled back the years with an absolutely stunning solo goal for the Spanish giants in their Champions League clash tonight.

Watch the video below as Benzema takes on the entire Viktoria Plzen defence on his own before slotting into the bottom corner to show glimpses of his peak form.

Benzema has not quite looked his best for some time now as the goals have dried up a little, but this was the Frenchman at his very best.

Casemiro later made it 2-0 before Benzema headed in his second to make it 3-0 in a fine start to this first half, with Real looking much improved under interim manager Santiago Solari.