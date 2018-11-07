Chelsea ready to swoop for transfer of want-away £53million star

Chelsea are reportedly one of the two main clubs ready to try a move to seal the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir next summer.

The Blues are expected to be joined by Bayern Munich in the race for the France international’s signature after his hugely impressive performances in Ligue 1, according to latest speculation.

This is the claim of L’Equipe, with translation and additional information from the Metro, as it’s reported that Fekir is supposedly expecting a move away from his current club at the end of this season.

This would not be hugely surprising given Fekir’s superb ability and plenty of previous rumours involving him and a move to one of Europe’s super clubs.

As noted by the Metro, the 25-year-old was close to a £53million move to Liverpool this summer before it broke down, but we may still get the chance to see him in England.

Fekir could be ideal for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, with the technically-gifted Frenchman looking a great upgrade on players like Willian, or even as an option up front amid the struggles of the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, along with loaned-out misfit Michy Batshuayi.

If Chelsea could get Fekir for something like £53m, that could end up being great business for them, though Bayern would no doubt be tough competition to beat in this transfer battle.