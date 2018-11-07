Chelsea step up transfer pursuit of in-form Premier League star who’s keeping pace with Eden Hazard at top of goal charts

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson following the forward’s fantastic start to the Premier League season this year.

According to the Mirror, the west London club have upper their scouting of Wilson following his recent exploits up front for the Cherries, and that the club are to scout the player frequently up until the turn of the year.

The news outlet also note that the Blues could ‘firm up their interest’ in Wilson by the winter transfer window should the Englishman continue to display the form he’s currently in.

Wilson has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League so far this year, so it’s no surprise to see that a club like Chelsea are seemingly keen on landing his signature.

The 26-year-old has scored six and assisted four in the Premier League so far this season, the same amount as Chelsea’s superstar Eden Hazard, with no other player in the league managing more.

10 – No player has been involved in more @premierleague goals this season than Callum Wilson (6 goals, 4 assists – level with Eden Hazard). Perfect. #BOUMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2018

Chelsea haven’t really had a true goal threat to boast about upfront since Diego Costa left the club, however this could quickly change should they manage to bring Wilson to Stamford Bridge.

The forward has been a shining light in the Bournemouth side that have made a blistering start to the season, as Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 6th place, just 7 points behind the Blues themselves.

However, we’d struggle to see how the Cherries would keep this form up should they lose their main man Wilson to Chelsea in the near future.