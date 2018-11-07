Chelsea now holders of incredible record after Manchester United beat Juventus

Chelsea are now the only unbeaten team in Europe’s big five leagues this season after Manchester United’s 2-1 win away to Juventus.

The Italian giants had been another unbeaten side in all competitions prior to Wednesday night’s big game in the Champions League, before United inflicted their first loss of the season on them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunner before United’s late fight back saw them score twice in the final five minutes and snatch a memorable victory in Turin.

Remarkably, this means Chelsea are now the only team in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga not to taste defeat this season.

Borussia Dortmund were also unbeaten until losing to Atletico Madrid in their Champions League game this week, so Chelsea now stand alone as invincible so far in 2018/19.

This really shows what a remarkable job new manager Maurizio Sarri has done with the Blues since replacing Antonio Conte in the summer.

CFC look much improved on last season, but despite their unbeaten start are still only second in the Premier League table.

And given their lack of goals from Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, few really expect them to maintain this excellent start and emerge as serious title contenders.

For now, however, they can enjoy this impressive record and hope that it continues for as long as possible.