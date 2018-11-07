Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal so good he doesn’t hold back with celebration vs Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored another memorable goal in his stunning career to make it Juventus 1-0 Manchester United this evening.

The Portugal international struck a sublime first time volley that gave David de Gea no chance, as you can see in the video below.

And with a finish like that there was no muted celebration from Ronaldo against his old club as he lifted his shirt and celebrated wildly in front of the adoring crowd in Turin.

United are in trouble now after losing their last game to Juventus, and they’re now heading towards three games without a win in the Champions League, and potentially three games in a row without scoring as well.

Still, even some MUFC fans will have to sit back and applaud this incredible goal from a legendary player…