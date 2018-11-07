Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United tactics after shock win at Juventus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo did not think much of the performance of his old club Manchester United in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The Red Devils scored twice late on to snatch a famous victory in Turin, but Ronaldo feels his team should have won by three or four goals.

Speaking after the game in the video clip below, Ronaldo said he felt United didn’t do much on the night and didn’t seem to think much of the visitors scoring both their goals via set pieces.

Watch below as Ronaldo also discussed his superb goal against United and a disappointing result for Juventus…