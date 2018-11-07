Menu

‘Needs a statue’ – These Manchester United fans in awe as key man gets them out of trouble again vs Juventus

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pulled off an incredible save against Juventus this evening to once again save his team’s bacon in a big game.

The Red Devils have, admittedly, been much better tonight in this away game against Juve than they were at any point in their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford the last time they met.

United, however, did need De Gea to save them from a Juan Cuadrado effort that looked destined for the back of the net, with many fans now praising their Spanish shot-stopper for getting them out of trouble yet again.

It feels like we’ve said that in almost every United game for the last five years, with De Gea truly one of the most outstanding players in the world in his position.

The 27-year-old is crucial to MUFC’s hopes of getting anything in this game tonight, and at the moment it’s thanks to him that the teams go in 0-0 at the break…

