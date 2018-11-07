Video: Gareth Bale scores with inch-perfect first-time finish as Real Madrid run riot

Real Madrid are strolling to victory in this first half against Viktoria Plzen, with Gareth Bale’s goal the latest in this rout in the Champions League.
The Wales international did superbly in this move to adjust himself and find an accurate finish to squeeze in between a small gap between defenders and the goalkeeper.
Bale pulled the finish off to perfection as his neat shot found the corner and made it 4-0 to Santiago Solari’s side.
Watch the video below and give it a few views as it really is a brilliantly clever finish that might go under the radar somewhat as it’s not exactly as explosive as his overhead kick goal against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final…