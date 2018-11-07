Menu

‘He deserves that’ – These Barcelona fans react to Malcom’s emotional celebration after scoring his first goal for the Blaugrana

Barcelona attacker Malcom became an instant fan favourite with Barcelona fans after his emotional celebration after scoring his first goal for the Catalan giants.

In the 83rd minute of the Champions League tie against Inter Milan capped off a wonderful team move by Barcelona to open the scoring, Malcom scored only 90 seconds after being brought onto the pitch.

Check out his goal here.

Malcom has endured a tough start to life at the Nou Camp since joining from French side Bordeaux in the summer, Malcom scored in what was his only his fourth appearance in all competitions for the defending La Liga champions.

Given the struggles that Malcom has faced so far the 21-year-old Brazilian couldn’t control his emotion once he scored and the youngster burst into tears of joy.

Malcom reduced to tears after scoring first goal for Barcelona

Malcom was reduced to tears after scoring his first goal for Barcelona and fans loved the star’s emotional reaction.

Hopefully this is the break that Malcom has been looking for and this could a turning point in his career at Barcelona so far.

If Malcom can continue to work hard enough to earn himself opportunities to impress on the pitch the youngster could reach his massive potential under Ernesto Valverde.

Check out these tweets from Barcelona fans who loved Malcolm’s emotional celebration:

 

