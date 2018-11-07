Inter Milan identify Manchester United superstar as top transfer target in 2019

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial is the subject of interest from Inter Milan, who hope to secure his services next summer.

The Frenchman is in a rich vein of form at the moment, having scored five times in his last five Premier League outings and looks like United’s best source of goals, despite being in and out of the starting line up.

The Red Devils are seventh in the table after 11 matches, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, but back-to-back victories against Everton and Bournemouth have lifted the mood at Old Trafford over the last fortnight.

Martial has been a huge part of that recent revival and at just 22 years of age, he has been widely tipped to become one of the world’s best players in the coming years, which has seen him linked with several top European clubs.

According to the Daily Mirror, the pacey attacker is still stalling on signing a contract extension in Manchester and although the club still has the option to extend his current deal by one year to 2020, he is technically going to be a free agent by the end of the season.

The Mirror reports that Inter Milan are hoping to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding Martial and have identified him as their top transfer target in 2019, with the club’s sporting director Piero Ausilio a keen admirer of the France international.

United boss Jose Mourinho would surely not want to lose one of his most prized superstars for nothing next year, particularly when his current squad is so thin on the ground in terms of creativity in the final third.

Martial is a quick, skilful footballer with unerring composure in front of goal and the Red Devils would do well to hang onto him as they bid to put an end to their local rivals’ dominance of English football over the next few seasons.

Manchester City host United in the league on Sunday, but before that Mourino’s men are in Turin on Wednesday night for a crucial Champions League showdown against Juventus, with Martial likely to play a key role once again.

A look back at today’s #UCL training session ahead of Juventus v #MUFC! ? pic.twitter.com/6B75VWiQal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018

This story could develop quickly during the winter period, with the January transfer window looming large on the horizon and speculation intensifying with each passing day.