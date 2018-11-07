Former Arsenal defender amazed fans this evening by claiming that Manchester United’s win against Juventus tonight was their ‘best ever result in Europe’.

The Red Devils turned around an otherwise disastrous performance very late.

United equalised in the 86th minute from a wonderful Juan Mata free-kick, United then scored a late winner only three minutes later after Juventus couldn’t deal with a free-kick into the box from Ashley Young.

Juventus’ Alex Sandro had to face the torment of scoring a last-minute own goal.

Check out Martin Keown’s commentary after United completed the comeback:

The most ridiculous six seconds of commentary in the history of European football… pic.twitter.com/75q6yFMFx5 — Jay (@RFFH) November 7, 2018

I couldn’t tell you what was going through Keown’s head when he thought that beating Juventus in the group stage was United’s best ever result in Europe, despite the Old Trafford outfit having lifted the Champions League on three occasions.

Fans took to Twitter to respond to Keown’s outlandish claim below:

"Man Utd's best ever result in Europe?" Is Martin Keown on acid? — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) November 7, 2018

Keown’s bizarre claims seem to have stolen the spotlight from United’s amazing comeback.

One United fan also didn’t miss out on the chance to aim a dig at Keown’s beloved Arsenal:

Keown has had some embarrassing moments over the years but his latest antics may be his best ever.